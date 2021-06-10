Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 19,738 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.77% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

