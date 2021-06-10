Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.44 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

