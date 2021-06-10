Mercury Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $14,777.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00063151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00192134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00200953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01298510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.65 or 0.99837255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

