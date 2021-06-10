Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Gap Up to $21.86

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $22.62. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

EBSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

