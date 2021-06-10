Meridian Network Hits Market Capitalization of $635,486.71 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $635,486.71 and $114,278.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

