Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 957,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

