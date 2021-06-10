Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $1.01 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,508. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

