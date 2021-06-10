Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. 39,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

