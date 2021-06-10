Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 10,995 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.14. 134,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

