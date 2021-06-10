Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 17,171 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 352,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

