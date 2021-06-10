Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 6,705 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 507,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

