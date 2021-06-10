Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

