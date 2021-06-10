Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $266,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.