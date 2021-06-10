Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Mesoblast reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.45.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

