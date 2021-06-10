Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.41 or 0.00854376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.51 or 0.08506600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089223 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

