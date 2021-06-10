MetaHash One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,769,322,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,599,888,654 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

