Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $846,783.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $846,783.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00009229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

