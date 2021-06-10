Method Finance (MTHD) Price Reaches $0.0549 on Top Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $109,660.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00857326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.50 or 0.08532672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00089610 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

