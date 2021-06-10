Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.93. Metro shares last traded at C$58.49, with a volume of 184,061 shares changing hands.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The firm has a market cap of C$14.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.7199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

