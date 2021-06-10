Mettalex Reaches Market Cap of $5.96 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00014483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars.

