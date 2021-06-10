Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lowered by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD traded up $18.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,287.15. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,264.61. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

