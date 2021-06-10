M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,154 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.12. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

