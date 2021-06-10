M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 21,518 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

