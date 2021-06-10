M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,467 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

