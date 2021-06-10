M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 635,285 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 635,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

