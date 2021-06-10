M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $72.24 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.