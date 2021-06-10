M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 153,216 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2,891.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,216 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

