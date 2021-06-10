M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,509 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

