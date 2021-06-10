M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

