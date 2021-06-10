M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,988,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,662,000 after acquiring an additional 198,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

