M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of 51job worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in 51job by 50.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.68.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.