M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

