M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.66 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $186.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

