M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.35 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

