M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of AMERISAFE worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

