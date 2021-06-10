M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

BFAM stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

