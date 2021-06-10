M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,351 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

