M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $418.77 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

