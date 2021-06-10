M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,858 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CGI worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in CGI by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB stock opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

