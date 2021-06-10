M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 266,926 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,671.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,926 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Darling Ingredients worth $20,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

