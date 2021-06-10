M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,494 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of UniFirst worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

