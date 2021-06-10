M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,531 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.