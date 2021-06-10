M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 98,308 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 147.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,267 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

SIMO stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.