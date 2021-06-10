M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,192 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 959,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

