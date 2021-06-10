M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,950 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,664,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLF opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

