M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 59,213 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,213 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

