M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 720,845 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,845 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of HUYA worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in HUYA by 67,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 274,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

