M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

