Michael Stubblefield Sells 235,170 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AVTR traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.47. 4,965,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.