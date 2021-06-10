Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

DMO opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

